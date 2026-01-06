Leaders’ prestige at stake as relatives contest municipal elections

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Close relatives of leaders from the Shinde Sena and the Uddhav Sena are in the fray for the municipal corporation elections, putting the political prestige of several senior leaders at stake. Guardian minister Sanjay Shirsat, MLA Pradeep Jaiswal, former MP Chandrakant Khaire, leader of opposition Ambadas Danve, and former mayor Nandakumar Ghodele are all closely linked to candidates contesting the polls.

With the civic elections approaching, leaders have fielded their relatives as candidates in an effort to establish them in politics. Shinde sena leader and district guardian minister Sanjay Shirsat has entered his daughter Harshada from Prabhag no. 18, while his son Siddhant is contesting from Prabhag no. 29. MLA Pradeep Jaiswal’s son Rushikesh is contesting from Prabhag no. 15.

Former mayor Nandakumar Ghodele’s wife, former mayor Anita Ghodele, is also contesting from Prabhag no. 29. From the Uddhav Sena, former MP Chandrakant Khaire has fielded his nephew Sachin Khaire from Prabhag no. 15, while leader of opposition Ambadas Danve has entered his brother Rajendra from Prabhag no. 16.

These leaders, who wield considerable influence in city and state politics, have given tickets to their relatives, and the responsibility of ensuring their victory now rests squarely on their shoulders. As a result, the elections have become a matter of prestige, with leaders seen making round-the-clock efforts to ensure that their relatives emerge victorious.