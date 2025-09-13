'Learning English in India: Problems & Solutions' to be released today

Chhatrapati Sambhajianagar: A book ‘Learning English in India: Problems and Solutions’ will be released in a programme to be held at Maulana Azad Research Centre at 12.30 pm on September 14.

The book has been written by Dr Ehteshamuddin Quadri, a teaching faculty member from Maulana Azad College. There is a major focus on history, form and spread across the world in the book.

The author also discusses the arrival and development of English in India, basic concepts, who benefited from this language, outlook towards English as a second language, problems of English medium schools, issues of mother tongue in India and pronunciation, fear of learning and their solutions.