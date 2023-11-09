Learning one new language other than mother tongue is need of the hour

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Noted litterateur (from America) Dr Sultan Shamim urged the school students to initiate in learning one new language (national or international) other than your mother tongue (Urdu). He was speaking at a function organised by an NGO, Read and Lead Foundation, on Urdu Day, being celebrated as the birth anniversary of renowned litterateur

Sir Muhammad Iqbal (popularly known as Allama Iqbal), on November 9.

The function was organised as a part of Maryam Mirza Mohalla Bal Pustakalay campaign by Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Mohalla Bal Pustakalay and Al Huda Urdu School in Baijipura.

The NGO distributed the Urdu books to the students on the occasion. Foundation’s Mirza Abdul Qayyum Nadvi appealed to the childrens to read maximum books during the Diwali vacation to master the Urdu language.

The school headmistress Nargis Shaikh highlighted upon the lives and thoughts of

Allama Iqbal and Maulana Abul Kalam Azad.

The organisers held an essay, poem and speech competition to mark Urdu Day and Dr Iqbal’s birthday on the occasion.

The NGO will also be organising programmes to celebrate Education Day (to mark the birthday of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad) in Saeeda Colony-Jatwada on November 11 and Childrens Day (to mark the birth day of first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru) at Maulana Syed Abul Hasan Ali Nadvi in Harsul on November 14. Various competitions including essays and poems will be held on these two days.