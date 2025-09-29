Learning to use social media how & when to avoid trouble: Vaibhav Mangle

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “In today’s digital age, one should take training as to how and when to use social media. Youths are using blindly without thinking. If not used carefully, it may affect their future,” said Vaibhav Mangle, a prominent Marathi actor.

He was speaking as a chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony of the three-day Central Youth Festival (CYF) that concluded in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) at the main auditorium on Monday. Former student and art director Narendra Rahurikar was another chief guest.

Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari presided over the function. Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade, Registrar Dr Prashant Amritkar, Director of Student Development Board Dr Kailas Ambhure, Management Council Members Principal Dr Gautam Patil and Dr Venkatesh Lamb were also seated on the dais.

Vaibhav Mangle further said, “A person from a village wants to go to the city, people from a city want to go to the metropolis and people from big cities want to go abroad to earn money. We should avoid the desire to chase money which is not a final goal. This is one of the reasons for such a condition of our country.

He said that from behaviour at home to vehicles on the road, only if one avoids indiscipline, one would move forward.

The actor said the schools should have acting learning while teachers make students experiment and constantly work. The actor also recited a dialogue, ‘Naya Hai Vah’, for the audience.

Box

“Whatever is conceived in the mind and can be achieved. I am from a small village. Remove inferiority complex and dare to get work in the industry,” said Narendra Rahurikar, a noted actor-director.

He said that one should set goals and make efforts to achieve them with discipline.

“I have learnt many things while studying in an art college. Students should pursue the art they are passionate about sincerely and with hard work, and success will surely come," he said.

A video clip of each of the guests, developed by Dr Ganesh Shinde, was shown to the audience.

Dr Samadhan Ingale and Dr Sanjay Birgane conducted the proceedings of the programme while Dr Kailas Ambhure proposed a vote of thanks.

Box

1 can move forward only if 1 has discipline: VC Dr Fulari

“If you remain disciplined and work hard, you will succeed in life,” said Dr Vijay Fulari, the Vice Chancellor, in his presidential address.

He hoped that the presentation would be on time in the CYF, and discipline would be strictly enforced from next year. “The first experiment of decentralisation of the festival was successful. The increase in participation of students, specially from rural areas is the success of the festival,” he added.