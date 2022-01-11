Lecture in Bamu on name extension day

Aurangabad, Jan 11:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will host an online lecture to celebrate the 28th name extension day of the university on January 24.

A scholar Mangesh Bansode (Theatre Academy, University of Mumbai, Mumbai) will deliver the lecture on ‘Name Extension and Expectation of Social Justice’.

Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole will preside over the function. Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath will be the guest of honour.

Registrar Dr Jaishree Suyravanshi and director of Students Development Dr Mustajeeb Khan appealed to all department heads, teachers, officers, employees and students to attend the programme.

One can join the online lecture through the link (https://drbamu.webex.com/drbamu/j.phd?MTD=m39d286beabdedf00ec1641d8abfe7dd0).