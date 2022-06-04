Lecture in Bamu on Shivswarajya Din

Aurangabad, June 4:

The Students Development Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will organise a lecture and a rally on June 6 on the occasion of Shivswarajya Din.’

Director of the department Dr Sanjay Sambhalkar said that noted thinker Pradeep Solunke would deliver the lecture on ‘Shivchhatrapati Maharaj’ at 11 am in Mahatma Phule Auditorium on Monday. Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole will preside over while Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath, registrar Dr Jaishree Suryavanshi and Dr Anand Deshmukh will also grace the event.

Shivjyoti, a procession will be taken out from the statue of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar to administration from 10 am onwards. Dr Jaishree and Dr Sambhalkar have appealed to all students, teachers, employees and officers to attend the programme.