Lecture on 'AI' today at MGM
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 21, 2023 10:50 PM 2023-07-21T22:50:22+5:30 2023-07-21T22:50:22+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Head of computer department of University of South Dakota Dr KC Santosh will deliver a lecture in ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Head of computer department of University of South Dakota Dr KC Santosh will deliver a lecture in MGM University on Saturday at 10 am. He will speak on the topic 'Artificial Intelligence is not for Computer Science'. This lecture will be held in Rukmini hall of the University.Open in app