Lecture on ‘Anti-Defection Law’

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Mahatma Gandhi Mission and the District branch of Yashwantrao Chavan Center will jointly host a lecture on 'Changing Nature of Anti Defection Law within the Framework of the Constitution' at Aryabhatta Auditorium, MGM University, at 11.30 am on March 12.

Adv Siddharth Shinde (senior law practitioner, Supreme Court, New Delhi) will speak on the subject.

The organisers have appealed to all to attend the event. President of the Yashwantrao Chavan Centre (city branch) Ankushrao Kdam will preside over it. Vice-chancellor of MMG University Dr Vilas Sapkal will be the guest of honour.