Lecture on entrepreneurship held at MGM

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A special lecture on "Turning Dreams into Ventures: The Entrepreneurial Mindset" was organised jointly by the Department of Physics, School of Basic and Applied Sciences, and the Department of Entrepreneurship and Skill Development of MGM University (MGMU).

Industrialist Keval Thorat was the chief guest.

Department head Dr Kranti Zhakade, Dr Harsha Polkam, Dr Prafulla Shinde and other dignitaries were present.

During his talk, Thorat stated, “Merely chasing packages or placements will not lead to real success. That journey alone doesn’t do justice to one’s personality.

However, if you develop your own skills and nurture your ideas, not only will you succeed, but you'll also gain the ability to create employment opportunities for others.”

He further emphasised that team spirit not only saves time but also provides the opportunity to learn new things from others. Working with a team broadens one’s perspective and accelerates the path to success. Therefore, while achieving personal growth, collective thinking proves to be invaluable.