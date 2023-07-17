Lecture on ‘Exploring Academia-Industry opportunities’ held

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MGM University organised an expert talk by Prof Tofail Syed (chair professor, Global India Committee, University of Limerick, Ireland) on Monday.

In this talk, he spoke on 'Academia-Industry Opportunities in Ireland'. He advised on the usage of metallic alloy in material modelling design. Hea presented a model of the microscope, and phototype nanoscope for cancer cell observation. Dr Nanasaheb Thorat, University of Oxford (UK), also delivered a talk on how science is emerging in different fields.

He focused on Ireland's international fellowship, and admission process for Ph in Ireland. University Chancellor Ankushrao Kadam, vice Chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal felicitated the dignitaries. Dr Sanjay Harke introduced the dignitaries. Dr Annasaheb Khemnar proposed a vote of thanks. Dr Manisha Survase conducted the proceedings of the event.