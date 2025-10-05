Lecture on Gandhi Jayanti held at MCE

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A lecture by Mehmood Siddiqui, a Senior Professor from Maulana Azad National Urdu University, was organised at Marathwada College of Education (MCE) on Mahatma Gandhi’s Jayanti.

MCE Principal Dr Shaikh Imran Ramzan presided over the function. Dr Sohail Zakiuddin introduced the dignitaries.

Dr Mehmood Siddiqui presented the thoughts of Mahatma Gandhi and how future teachers should work for nation-building.

“The path of non-violence, truth and Satyagraha shown by Gandhiji is the path of world peace. Everyone should follow this path,” he added.

Kaniz Fatema proposed a vote of thanks. Dr Khan Zeenat Muzaffar, Dr Kashifa Anjum, Dr Shaikh Subhan Hasan and others were present.