Lecture on HIV/AIDS awareness held in Azad College

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Red Ribbon Club of Maulana Azad College organised a guest lecture on HIV/AIDS awareness and preventive measures recently.

The key objectives of the event included educating students about prevention, treatment of AIDS, encouraging voluntary blood donation, and reducing stigma and discrimination against its patients.

Sadhna Gangawane delivered a lecture on HIV/AIDS awareness and preventive measures while Principal Dr Mazhar Farooqui presided over the function. Raheen Farooqui, Medical Counsellor, conducted a pledge for students to support the cause. Sanjay Pawar briefed students on the aims and objectives of the Red Ribbon Club. Students and faculty members participated in an AIDS rally after the programme.

Dr J D Shaikh, Dr Shaila Yasmeen, Dr Musa Razzak and Dr Afroz Begum and others were present.