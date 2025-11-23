Lecture on Interpretation of Bihar Assembly polls result today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Yashwantrao Chavan Centre (YCC) of Mumbai, its Divisional Centre Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and MGM University’s College of Communication, Culture and Media will jointly organise a special lecture on ‘Interpretation of Bihar Assembly Election Results’ at Vinoba Bhave Auditorium, MGM premises, at 4 pm on November 24.

Senior journalist Prashant Kadam will guide the participants on the results of the Bihar assembly elections announced recently, What issues were discussed in the campaign? What was the voting percentage, the mood of the people? How did it affect the results?

The lecture is open to all citizens. YCC divisional president Ankushrao Kadam, Divisional Centre Treasurer Sachin Mule, Secretary Nilesh Raut, Executive Committee Member Dr Aparna Kakkar, Dasu Vaidya, Dr Rekha Shelke, Dr Prerna Dalvi and others have appealed to all to attend the programme.