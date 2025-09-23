Lecture on Maulana Maududi’s birth anniversary

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A special lecture on “Significance of the Madras Sermon and the Progress of the Islamic Movement’ will be organised at Maulana Maududi House, near Masjid Ghulam Gauss, Mulmchi Bazar Road, after Maghrib prayer, on September 25, on the birth anniversary of renowned Islamic thinker, author and Quran commentator Maulana Syed Abul A’la Maududi.

Vice-President of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, Engineer S Ameenul Hasan, will deliver a keynote address.

Ilyas Khan Falahi, the chairman of Maududi Memorial Foundation, will preside over the function. Separate seating arrangements for women will be available. Organisers have appealed to citizens to attend the event.