Lecture on Partition: A Horror Remembrance Day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Department of History of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University will organise a lecture on ‘Partition: A Horror's Remembrance Day’ at the Political Science Department auditorium, at 3.30 pm, on August 20.

Bharat Uttamrao Amdapure (Udgir, Latur) will be the keynote speaker. Member of the Management Council, Dr Venkatesh Lamb, will be the chief guest. Pro-Vice-Chancellor Dr Walmik Sarwade will preside over the function.

Registrar Dr Prashant Amritkar and Head of the History Department Dr Geetanjali Borade have appealed to history lovers and youth to take advantage of this lecture.