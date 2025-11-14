Lecture on ‘Stress Management’ at University today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A special lecture has been organised on Saturday at Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University under the PM-USHA project by the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC). Mind trainer Sadaf Shaikh will guide the session on the topic ‘Emotional and Stress Management’.

The programme will be held at 11 am in the Mahatma Phule Auditorium of the main building. Registrar Dr. Prashant Amrutkar will chair the event. Finance and accounts officer Savita Jampawad, coordinator Dr. Gulabrao Khedkar, Dr. Kailas Pathrikar and others will be present.