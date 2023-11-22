Lectures on nutrition, architecture at Winchester

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Winchester International English School organised motivational lectures on nutrition and architecture. Dr Abed Moiz, an expert and author of more than 15 books on nutrition and other health-related issues and Ar Abdul Rehman Saleem (Chicago) were invited from Hyderabad to motivate students. Guests were introduced by director/principal Dr Afsar Khan. Following five tips were given by Dr Moiz - having breakfast before coming to school, drinking sufficient water and milk every day, having vegetables and fruits during the day and taking care of the constipation by having brisk walk or by doing physical exercise.

Arch Saleem spoke on the importance of architecture in students’ life and advised them to take it as a profession. The speakers also effectively answered questions by students and teachers. Ar Sultan Waseem Khan and short story writer Mehmood Shahed were present. Sumaira Khan proposed a vote of thanks. Saba Anjum anchored the programme.