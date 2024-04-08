Lensman booked for exploiting 25-yr-old

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Cantonment police have registered a case against a photographer Ankit Sanjay Bavaskar (28, Mayur Park) for sexually exploiting a 25-year-old girl under the aegis of love and later on refusing to marry her. The girl was an employee in an alcohol factory situated in Waluj.

The victim and Ankit were introduced to each other through a dating app and they first met face-to-face on October 10, 2022. The friendship soon turned into love. Taking advantage of this, the accused developed a physical relationship with the victim assuring her of marrying soon. In the meantime, the girl became pregnant. She insisted Ankit get married soon, but the accused citing reason forced the victim to abort the foetus. The victim went under stress after the abortion. Later on, the victim came to know that Ankit is living with another girl. When she inquired about it to him, the accused stop communicating with her. The victim then contacted Ankit’s mother, but she insulted her and refused the marriage of Ankit with her.

On March 24, Ankit again came to her room and to gain her sympathy told her that his parents had kicked him out of the house, therefore, he would be living with her only. Ankit again developed physical relations with her. Later in the evening, he took

Rs 3000 from the victim and then again stopped communication with her. The angry victim then contacted the Cantonment Police Station and complained against Ankit with police inspector Rajendra Holkar. PSI Sopan Narale is investigating the case.