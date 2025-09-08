Leopard attacks woman for second time in six days

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A leopard attacked another woman in Garaj, Vaijapur tehsil, just six days after the first incident.

On Monday around noon, the animal lunged at 32-year-old Anita Ramhari Sarovar while she was inspecting her cotton crop in plot number 212 near her farmstead. The leopard grabbed her saree and dragged her about 20 feet before she freed herself and ran toward her home. Relatives and neighboring farmers rushed to help, but the animal had fled. Anita is undergoing treatment at Devgaon Rangari Rural Hospital under Dr. R. J. Jain.

Forestry department under scrutiny

The leopard, previously known for attacking livestock, has now targeted women. Villagers have criticized the forestry department’s inaction despite repeated incidents. Forest Range Officer Bhise said staff have been deployed and traps will be set soon.

Villagers threaten road blockade

In just a week, the leopard has attacked women twice. Frustrated by delays, residents led by Prabhakar Jadhav have warned of a “road blockade” protest if the animal is not captured promptly.