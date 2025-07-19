Leopard cub dies while crossing road

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A female leopard cub was killed after being hit by an unidentified vehicle on the old Kaygaon–Gangapur tar road on Saturday morning. The accident occurred around 9 am while the cub was crossing the road. Forest officials estimate the cub to have been about two months old.

The impact caused severe abdominal injuries to the cub. Upon receiving information, S B Tambe (Vaijapur Forest Range Officer), Anil Patil (Forest Circle Officer), and Forest Guard Kisan Bamhanavat visited the scene and conducted a spot inspection and official panchnama (report). A livestock development officer from Shendurwada, Dr Pandhure, performed an on-site post-mortem. A case has been registered under the Forest Act against the unidentified driver responsible for the incident.