Leopard found unconscious finally dies

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Sept 4:

A leopard found in an unconscious condition last Sunday finally died on Saturday while undergoing treatment. A team of animal husbandry doctors will conduct an autopsy of the leopard and the reason for death will come to the fore after it.

A super-specialty hospital is sanctioned for the district, but no efforts had been taken in this regard until now. The number of leopards and other wild animals has increased in Marathwada region. The forest department is taking strenuous efforts for the preservation of the animals, but is falling short due to a lack of modern resources. In all, 19 leopards died in the past three years in the region. There is no facility to protect the ailing animals from infection. A temporary facility has been established in a nursery in Daulatabad for the treatment of the animals. A team of veterinary doctors is deputy during an emergency. Hence, animal lovers have demanded to establish a super-specialty hospital for the animals soon.

The leopard found on Sunday had a fever. However, the real reason for death will come to the fore after the post-mortem, the sources said.

Honorary wildlife warden Dr Kishor Pathak said, the leopard was found in a hungry condition. Initially, he was responding to the treatment. However, his condition deteriorated again on Saturday and he died and the efforts of the doctors to save the leopard were wasted.