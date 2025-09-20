Leopard kills three goats

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A leopard attacked and killed three goats, causing significant financial loss to a local farmer. The incident occurred on Friday around 4 pm in the takli Rajeray area, Khultabad tehsil.

Farmer Bhavalal Rathod was grazing his goats in the hilly Kubadya region when a hidden leopard suddenly attacked. Two goats were killed on the spot, while the third was dragged away. Rathod tried to scare the leopard away by shouting, but his efforts were unsuccessful. Just three days ago, the same leopard had attacked and killed three goats in Vikar Sheikh’s pen in the same area. The repeated daytime attacks have now created fear among local farmers. Residents are demanding immediate action to capture the leopard.