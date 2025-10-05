Leopard kills two doberman dogs in Hatanur

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In Hatanur, a leopard attacked and killed two European Doberman dogs on Saturday night. The dogs, purchased by a farmer for protection, were lost, causing significant financial damage.

Farmer Nitin Kere, who lives with his family on a farm in Group No. 420, had brought the two foreign-breed dogs to guard against increasing leopard sightings in the area. However, the leopard dragged both dogs away at midnight, killing them. The next morning, Kere found the dogs about 200 meters from his home, partially eaten by the leopard. Despite informing forest department officials, no action was taken. The farmer has demanded permanent measures to control the leopard.