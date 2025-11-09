Leopard ‘Renu’ dies at Siddharth Zoo

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Renu, a 16-year-old female leopard at Siddharth Garden and Zoo, died on Sunday after battling illness for several days. Zoo veterinarian Dr. Niti Singh had been treating her, but her age made recovery difficult. Renu was rescued in 2015 from Amte’s Rescue Centre in Hemalkasa, Gadchiroli district, and had lived at the zoo for nearly 10 years. Dr Jaykumar Satav and Dr Sandeep Rathod conducted the post-mortem in the presence of forest officials Avinash Rathod and D.S. Pawar. Following the examination, zoo authorities performed the cremation and documented the process, the acting veterinary officer confirmed.