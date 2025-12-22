Leopard rescued from well, shifted to Nashik TTC

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A leopard that fell into a well on the farm of Wamanrao Malik in Vaijapur taluka was safely rescued on Friday and shifted to the TTC (Transit Treatment Centre) in Nashik for further treatment and observation. The leopard was kept under veterinary supervision for four days before being moved to Nashik, said Vaijapur forest range officer Priyanka Bhise.

Work on the Daulatabad TTC centre is yet to be completed. Once operational, it will eliminate the need to shift wildlife elsewhere. Sources said the centre is likely to be completed by March, following which necessary equipment and a medical team will be deployed. Until then, wildlife rescue operations will continue to depend on centres in Nashik and Nagpur.