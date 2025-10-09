Leopard roams Vaijapur, sparks panic among residents

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A leopard has been roaming the central parts of Vaijapur for the past four days, sparking fear among residents. The animal has been spotted near the bungalow of former municipal president Balasaheb Sancheti and in crowded neighborhoods, including Shikshak Colony, Phulewadi Road, and Gaikwad Wadi. The predator has killed at least six dogs two belonging to Pappu Rajput and four to five stray dogs raising concerns about public safety. Locals are on high alert as authorities monitor the situation.