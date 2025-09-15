Leopard sows panic on Hatnur road
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: September 15, 2025 23:25 IST2025-09-15T23:25:03+5:302025-09-15T23:25:03+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar A leopard created panic near the Hatnur Road area early Sunday morning. The leopard was first spotted ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
A leopard created panic near the Hatnur Road area early Sunday morning.
The leopard was first spotted in the village, and the commotion caused it to flee toward the fields. Later, it returned and grabbed a goat. Locals managed to rescue the goat and informed the forest department. Authorities have advised residents, especially children, to stay alert.Open in app