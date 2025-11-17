Leopard spotted in Amalaner Vasti

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar :

After a recent hyena sighting, a leopard has now appeared in the Amalaner Vasti, creating fear among farmers. Women farm workers picking cotton spotted the leopard on Sunday evening. The animal has been seen in the area again after a long gap, leaving farmers worried.

Last week, a hyena attacked a herd of goats and killed two. Now, with the leopard’s arrival, farmers are extremely frightened. Around 6 pm on Sunday, while picking cotton, women labourers saw the leopard at a distance of about 50 feet. They immediately ran to a safe spot. Some farmers had also seen the leopard on Saturday.

The sugarcane-harvesting season is currently underway and fields are gradually getting cleared, reducing hiding spaces for wildlife. As a result, wild animals are increasingly seen wandering into farms. A few days ago, leopard cubs were also spotted by farmers.

Being close to the Godavari riverbank, domestic animals, dogs and wild boars become easy prey for predators. Farmers have demanded that the Forest Department urgently set up a cage to trap the leopard.