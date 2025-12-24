Leopard spotted in Mahalagaon fields for eight days

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapti Sambhajinagar:

A leopard has been sighted in the fields of Mahalagaon village in Vaijapur for the past eight days, creating an atmosphere of fear among residents. However, no action has yet been taken by the Forest Department to capture the animal, leading to growing anger among villagers.

Farmer Nandu Nikam first spotted the leopard about eight days ago on the Mahalagaon–Shirajgaon road. Later that evening, the leopard attacked a chained dog at the farmstead of Ashok Galande. In the same area, villagers also found another dog killed by the animal. The leopard was later seen near a poultry farm at the agricultural land of Aniket Galande. As a result, farmers in the area are living in fear and are reluctant to venture into their fields even to irrigate crops.

Will action be taken only after a human casualty?

Despite repeated sightings and incidents of dogs being killed over the past eight days, the Forest Department has not initiated any action. Angry villagers are questioning whether authorities will respond only after a farmer loses his life.

