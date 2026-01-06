Leopard spotted with two cubs in Raveri shivar;

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Panic has gripped farmers in Raveri shivar of Soygaon following increased movement of a leopard in the area over the past four days. On Tuesday (January 6), the forest department conducted nearly four hours of drone surveillance, during which it was confirmed that a female leopard along with two cubs is residing in the area.

Due to the standing maize crop, the leopard could not be clearly captured on camera. However, the forest department team found pug marks, which have been sent to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for examination.

On Saturday, farmer Ganesh Patil had a direct encounter with the leopard, further heightening fear among villagers. In view of the growing threat, farmers have demanded the immediate installation of a cage in the area.

Forest guard Pravin Koli appealed to farmers to take precautions, advising them to move in groups, carry sticks, and play loud music on mobile phones while entering fields. He said the situation is being closely monitored and assured that a cage will be installed soon.