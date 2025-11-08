Leopardess with three cubs spotted in Birola village

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A female leopard and her three cubs were spotted in a farm in Birola village, Vaijapur, on Saturday evening. However, the leopardess fled the spot with two of her cubs, while villagers managed to rescue one cub and keep it in a safe place.

The incident took place in the farm owned by farmer Machhindra Karbhari Shirsath, located in survey number 78. Around 6 pm, farmer Mangesh Shirsath, who had gone to his field, saw the leopardess and her cubs. He immediately informed the villagers, though initially, no one believed him. After some time, several villagers rushed to the field to verify the claim.

Hearing the commotion, the leopardess grabbed two of her cubs and escaped into the nearby forest. One cub, however, was left behind. Villagers safely moved the cub to a secure location and informed the forest department about the incident. Members of the Hindavi Janakranti Sena, including Ajay Salunkhe and agricultural market committee director Santosh Gaike, were present along with the villagers.

Forest officials failed to respond

Despite being informed, forest officials did not visit the site to ensure the safety of the leopard cub or the villagers. Since the mother leopard is still roaming in the area with two cubs, locals fear for their safety. Villagers expressed strong anger over the inaction and demanded that forest officials immediately track the leopardess and secure the area.

Previous leopard attacks

About eight months ago, the same region had witnessed two fatal leopard attacks one on an elderly woman and another on the child of a migrant worker from Uttar Pradesh. Even after repeated incidents, villagers allege that the forest department has taken no concrete steps to prevent such occurrences.

(Photo)