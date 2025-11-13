Leopards create panic in Kannad

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Leopards have been creating havoc in several areas of Kannad taluka, including Aural, Deogaon Rangari, Jehur, Vita, Vitkheda, Sasegaon, Kavitkheda, and Hasankheda, spreading fear among farmers and disrupting agricultural work.

Over the past month, these leopards have killed more than 50 domestic animals, including cows, calves, goats, and dogs. Despite repeated complaints, locals allege that the forest department has failed to take effective action. On Wednesday, president of the Kannad tehsil Action committee Dr. Annasaheb Shinde, submitted a memorandum to the chief forest conservator in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The complaint states that whenever a leopard attack occurs, officials ask villagers to file an online application first, delaying on-ground response a matter of serious concern for residents. In Hasankheda, two leopards recently attempted to attack domestic animals in a residential area, but farmers managed to rescue them in time. Locals say leopard sightings have become a daily occurrence in Vita, Vitkheda, and Sasegaon, where attacks continue. Although the forest department has placed one cage in Vita, villagers claim no other steps have been taken. They estimate that around ten leopards are roaming in the region.

Warning of Protest

Residents have repeatedly urged the forest department to increase patrolling and take preventive measures, but no concrete action has followed. The memorandum warns that if authorities continue to ignore the issue, villagers will block the national highway (rasta roko) in protest.