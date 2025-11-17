Leprosy detection drive begins in the district

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

To prevent the spread of leprosy in the state and ensure timely treatment for patients, the Maharashtra government has recently declared leprosy a notifiable disease. Accordingly, a large-scale leprosy detection campaign will be conducted from November 17 to December 2, 2025.

As part of this initiative, the district-level launch of the leprosy detection drive was held on Monday at the Daulatabad Primary Health Centre, inaugurated by district health officer of the Zilla Parishad, Dr. Abhay Dhanorkar.

During this campaign, a total of 29,41,550 people from both urban and rural high-risk areas of the district will be surveyed. Dr. Dhanorkar stated that the campaign aims to bring all identified leprosy patients under multi-drug therapy (MDT), break the chain of infection to curb the spread of the disease, and create widespread public awareness. The initiative also aligns with the goal of achieving zero leprosy cases by 2027.

Present at the inauguration were assistant director (Leprosy) Dr. Shivkumar Halkude, additional district health officer Dr. Nagesh Savargaonkar, leprosy department’s Dr. Nathrao Phad, medical officers Dr. Wakatkar, Dr. Hashmi along with health workers and ASHA volunteers in large numbers.