Let’s stay committed to national unity

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

OBC Welfare Minister Atul Save on Friday urged citizens to remain committed to the cause of national unity, recalling Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s invaluable contribution to India’s freedom struggle and the integration of the nation after independence.

To mark the 150th birth anniversary of the Iron Man of India, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, organized an ‘Ekta Padyatra’ from the District Collector’s Office to the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue at Shahaganj. Minister Save addressed the gathering at the conclusion of the march. The padyatra began at 7.30 am, resonating with patriotic slogans such as “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Amar Rahe.” Participants paid floral tributes at Patel’s statue and took an oath for national integration and the use of indigenous products. Present on the occasion were MP Dr Bhagwat Karad, district collector Deelip Swami, ZP CEO Ankit, chief engineer Atul Chavan, RDC Janardan Vidhate, DSO Pravin Phulari, deputy director of Sports Shekhar Patil, district youth officer Megha Sanwar, education officer Ashwini Latkar, and district sports officer Bajirao Desai, among others. Government officials, political and social leaders, as well as various sports and social organizations, actively participated in the unity march.