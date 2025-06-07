‘Letter Bomb’ protest planned in monsoon session

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Matang community organizations from across Maharashtra have announced a ‘Letter Bomb’ protest during the upcoming monsoon session of the state legislature, demanding the Bharat Ratna for Lokshahir Annabhau Sathe.

In a state-level meeting held at Subhedari Rest House, community leaders from Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Latur, Nanded, Beed, Jalna, Akola, Parbhani, Nagpur, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar unanimously backed the protest. Their key demands includes Bharat Ratna for Annabhau Sathe, implementation of Scheduled Caste reservation reclassification, speedy activation of the Annabhau Sathe Research and Training Institute (ARTI), review of the Justice Badr Committee report and increased educational opportunities for Matang youth. Coinciding with Social Justice Day on June 26, a round table conference will also be held in Kolhapur. The meeting was chaired by Matang Kranti Morcha convener Sanjay Thokal. Notable attendees included Prof Dr Milind Awad, Sanjay Inche, Prof Dr Machhindra Sakate and several other prominent activists.