Lezim performance boosts Marathon runners

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Students from Aurangabad Nursing College, Shivajinagar, energized marathon participants with a Lezim performance. At Kranti Chowk, a team in traditional Maharashtrian attire performed Lezim to the beat of a band, boosting the runners' spirits. The team wore white Nehru kurtas, turbans and held saffron flags. Dr Rajesh Pawar led the performance, joined by teachers and students.

Caption: Runners welcomed in traditional Maharashtrian style at Kranti Chowk. Aurangabad Nursing College, Shivajinagar excitement from early morning, with runner Kishore Desle participating.