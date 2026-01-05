Library federation session approves resolutions;

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The 50th joint conference of the Marathwada Regional Library Federation and the 47th conference of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar District Library Federation was held on Monday at the Samadhi Temple complex in Paithan. The event was inaugurated with floral tributes to key literary and constitutional texts.

In inaugurating the session, sarpanch of Pachod, Shivraj Bhumre stressed the need to involve youth to sustain the library movement in the digital age. Municipal council president Vidya Kavsanakar urged library workers to preserve the rich literary heritage of saints and national leaders.

Outstanding libraries were honoured with awards, and the session was presided over by president of the state library federation, Dr Gajanan Kotewar.

Key resolutions included increasing grants to recognised libraries, upgrading library grades, ensuring minimum wages for staff, providing computers and furniture, allocating funds for the Santpeeth in Paithan, and reopening closed public libraries within a fixed timeframe.

The conference was attended by senate member of Swaratim University, Dr Prof Rameshwar Pawar; assistant director of libraries, Sunil Huse ; Khanderao Sarnaik, Dr Rajshekhar Balekar, and senior litterateur Vilas Vaidya, among others.The programme was anchored by prof Dr Jalinder Yewale, while Gulabrao Magar delivered the introductory remarks and vote of thanks.