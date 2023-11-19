LIC chairman in the city on Tuesday

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chairman of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) will be visiting Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for the first time. Siddharth Mohanty will be the first chairman to visit the city. The event of the of the Life Insurance Agents Federation of India will be held on Tuesday and will be conducted by union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad. Siddharth Mohanty, along with divisional manager Bipin Anand and managing director R Dovrai Swamy, will be the chief guests at the event. In all, 2,000 LIC agents from Marathwada will participate in the event and 500 of the best performing agents will be felicitated. It will be discussed at the event that 70 percent of people in the country are not covered by insurance. Sunil Palodkar, president of the association, informed that various demands of LIC agents will be presented at the event. Santosh Bokadia, Rajendra Medhe, Dattatray Garajkar, and Veena Chawla were also present at the press conference.