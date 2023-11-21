LIC will set up a sales training centre in the city

Dr Bhagwat Karad: 500 agents of LIC felicitated in the conference

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad on Tuesday announced to start a LIC sales training centre in the city. He also directed to implement innovative schemes to provide life insurance cover to common citizens. He was speaking at the conference of the Life Insurance Agents Federation of India held at the Vande Mataram hall on Tuesday.

LIC chairman Siddharth Mohanty was the chief guest.

The hall was packed with LIC agents that came from all over Marathwada. Dr Karad said that our economy is ranked fifth and good work is expected in every sector to take it to third. Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) should expand its coverage in Marathwada. In those places where there are no buildings owned by LIC, all-out cooperation will be given to construct buildings. More than 500 agents, development officers were felicitated for doing good work. On this occasion agents from Nanded, Amravati, Pune and Nashik circles, development officers and principal officers of LIC were present. Managing director M Jagannath, divisional manager Kamal Kumar, marketing manager Arvind Shindhu, Sanjay Ramdher and others were present.

Scheme according to the needs of the customers

Strong efforts are underway to expand the coverage of various schemes of LIC. Our focus will be on serving citizens through innovative schemes. Various schemes based on technology, digital transactions, quality services, paperless operations and implementation of schemes as per the needs of the customers are given top priority in the operations of LIC, said Siddharth Mohanty, chairman, LIC.