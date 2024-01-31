Life imprisonment, fine for nephew for killing uncle

Murder over dispute over water from a common well

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Nephew Dyaneshwar Kushinath Kale (30, Asegaon, Dist Gangapur) who killed uncle Subhash Trimbak Kale, was convicted by Sessions Judge NS Momin and was sentenced to life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000 on Wednesday. The murder was due to a dispute over water from a common well.

Subhash Kale's son Ram Kale had filed a complaint in this regard. Accordingly, on the morning of December 12, Ram had gone to the field with his mother, father and younger brother Lakhan to harvest the crop. At that time cousin Dnyaneshwar Kale was watering wheat in his field. An argument was going on between Subhash and accused Dnyaneshwar over the filling of water from a common well. As the dispute escalated, Dnyaneshwar hit Subhash with a shovel and ran away. Subhash died on the spot. A case was registered in Daulatabad police station in this regard.

The investigating officers filed a charge sheet in the court. During the hearing of the case additional public prosecutor DA Wakankar and DR Kathule recorded statements of 13 witnesses. The court gave the above orders.