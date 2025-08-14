Life imprisonment for murder of advocate brother

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a grim reminder of how property disputes can destroy families, a city court has sentenced a 58-year-old man to life imprisonment for murdering his younger brother, an advocate, over a demand for Rs 2 lakh.

On Thursday, principal district and sessions judge awarded life term to Vedprakash Ramnath Thakur, a resident of Yashwantnagar in Paithan, and imposed a fine of Rs 2,000. The deceased, advocate Suryaprakash Thakur, lived in Ashoknagar, Garkheda. According to the complaint lodged by Suryaprakash’s wife Asha at Jawaharnagar police station, the brothers had been in dispute over land-share proceeds. Vedprakash had earlier sold a plot in Bidkin and, a few months before the incident, threatened to kill Suryaprakash if he did not receive money. The advocate had even lodged a prior complaint at Paithan police station regarding the threat.

On the morning of July 24, 2020, Vedprakash visited his brother’s home and renewed his demand for Rs 2 lakh. A heated argument broke out. While Asha stepped out to buy milk, Vedprakash allegedly attacked Suryaprakash with a sharp weapon. After the assault, he changed out of his blood-stained clothes into the victim’s clothes and fled the spot. Suryaprakash succumbed to his injuries, and a case was registered at Jawaharnagar police station. Assistant inspector Shraddha Waydande filed the chargesheet. Additional public prosecutors Sunilkumar Barve and Suryakant Sonatakke examined 27 witnesses. Police havaldar J.B. Dixit and constable Dasre were the case officers.