Life-saving aid during the ‘Golden Hour’; 108 Service a major support

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The EMS–108 emergency medical service, which proves life-saving during critical situations, is functioning effectively across the district. This service plays a crucial role in cases of serious accidents, sudden illnesses, childbirth, heart ailments, respiratory disorders, poisoning, snakebites, and emergency conditions involving newborns. Implemented under the National Health Mission, the service is available to citizens round the clock and completely free of cost.

On dialing the toll-free number 108, an ambulance is dispatched immediately. The patient is provided prompt first aid and shifted to the nearest government or referral hospital within the crucial ‘golden hour’. Timely assistance through this service has helped save numerous lives.

At present, a total of 31 ambulances are operational in the district, including 8 Advanced Life Support (ALS) and 23 Basic Life Support (BLS) ambulances. All ambulances are equipped with modern medical equipment and are staffed by trained medical personnel and drivers to ensure swift emergency care.

During the year 2025–26, a total of 19,921 patients received the benefit of the 108 service from rural hospitals, primary health centres, sub-district hospitals, and urban hospitals across the district. The service has proved extremely beneficial for accident victims, critically ill patients, pregnant women, newborn babies, and other emergency cases.

District health officer Dr Abhay Dhanorkar and civil surgeon Dr Kamalakar Mudkhedkar have appealed to citizens to contact the toll-free 108 number without delay in any emergency situation.