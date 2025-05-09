Life sentence for man in Gangapur murder over Ambedkar Jayanti Dispute

Chhatrapai Sambhajinagar

The Gangapur Sessions Court has sentenced Prakash Pandit to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 for the murder of Rohit Pandit over a dispute related to the celebration of Dr. Ambedkar Jayanti.

His brother, Akash Pandit, was sentenced to three years of rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 5,000 for attempting to murder the complainant, Gautam Shantwan Pandit. According to the prosecution, the dispute arose after the accused’s father passed away on Dr. Ambedkar Jayanti in 2022. Citing the tragedy, the accused objected to the 2023 celebration of the event in Pendapur village, Gangapur tehsil. However, the complainant and others proceeded with the preparations, which escalated tensions. The incident occurred on June 10, 2023, when Gautam, his cousin Rohit, and others were sitting on their porch. The accused Prakash Pandit, Akash Pandit, Dattu, Sandeep Sitaram Dhivar, and Mandeep allegedly arrived at the scene and began abusing and assaulting them. During the altercation, Prakash fatally struck Rohit with an axe, while Akash attacked Gautam with a stick, causing serious head injuries. A case was registered against all five accused. Initially, the trial commenced at Vaijapur Sessions Court under government prosecutor Nanasahab Jagtap. After the establishment of the Gangapur Sessions Court, additional public prosecutors Ajit Ankush and K.S. Gande examined 13 witnesses, including eyewitnesses, medical professionals, and forensic experts.

Based on the evidence, Judge S.K. Karhale convicted Prakash and Akash, while acquitting the other three accused. The court directed that Rs10,000 from the fines be awarded to the mother of the deceased and Rs 5,000 to the injured complainant.