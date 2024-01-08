Life-size statue of Shiv Sena chief to be selected today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The district guardian minister Sandeepan Bhumre inspected the model of Balasaheb Thackeray’s statue at the Smart City office today. He shortlisted three models and to select one model a meeting of all local public representatives is called on Tuesday.

The Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray’s memorial and Smruti Van is being developed on MGM campus. The life size statue of height 52-feet will be installed in the garden. The municipal corporation has received eight responses to tender floated to appoint an agency for preparing the statue. These agencies also displayed their models on the occasion. Accordingly, the guardian minister viewed them and selected the best three. Tomorrow at 11.30 am, a meeting of public representatives has been called. The leader of opposition in legislative council Ambadas Danve, MLAs Pradeep Jaiswal and Sanjay Shirsat and Shiv Sena district chief Rajendra Janjal have been invited to attend the meeting.