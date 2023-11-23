Lifting of 10 MLD water from Harsul Lake soon

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) officials are hopeful of lifting 10 MLD of water from Harsul Lake probably from the new year as the construction of new water treatment plant (WTP) on Jatwada Road is expected to be completed by December-end.

This is good news for the residents staying in 14 wards of the old city as well as some parts of the Cidco-Hudco areas. Presently, the civic administration is lifting 5-6 MLD of water from the lake as the capacity of the old WTP is limited.

The estimated cost of the new WTP is Rs 45 lakh, According to the CSMC executive engineer K M Phalak, “ The WTP works were started eight months ago and will be completed by December-end. The process to purify lake water in the new WTP will start from January 1 and we are hoping to lift an additional quantity of 4-5 MLD of water daily from the new year.”