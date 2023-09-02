Light rains in city, but no relief from high temperature

Temperature at 33.4 °C, 3.7 mm rainfall

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : The temperature in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar continued to rise on Saturday, after reaching 34 degrees Celsius at the end of August. The temperature on Saturday was recorded at 33.4 degrees Celsius (°C). However, there were light rains in some parts of the city and surrounding areas. Chikalthana observatory recorded 3.7 mm of rain. This is the first rain in the city after 33 days.

The rise in temperature has led to humid conditions in the city. The El-Nino effect has caused low rainfall, and there is little chance of satisfactory rainfall in September as well.

The temperature in the city and surrounding areas had reached up to 40°C by the end of April 2023. In the second half of May, the temperature rose to 42°C. This situation continued till the second week of June. In July, the temperature ranged from 27 to 30°C. However, the temperature increased in August. The temperature has also risen in the beginning of September.

There has been no rain in the city and area for a month. About 140 mm of rain was expected in the month of August. However, only 102 mm of rain fell, which is the average for the month of August. In the district, 47 percent rainfall has occurred in three months. Everyone is hoping that it will rain in September.

Experts say rain likely in September

Meteorological experts have said that there is a possibility of rain in Sambhajinagar in September. However, the amount of rain will not be very high.