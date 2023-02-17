Like Pawar, Sanjay Raut was aware of the early morning swearing-in ceremony

-MLA Sanjay Shirsat's claims creates a stir in political circle

Aurangabad: Like Sharad Pawar, Sanjay Raut was also aware of the early morning swearing-in ceremony three years ago. Sanjay Raut was also involved in this incident. He hid Sharad Pawar's move from Uddhav Thackeray, alleged Shinde group MLA Sanjay Shirsat. His claims have created a stir in the State's political circle.

Three years ago, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar took oath to form the government. While talking to the journalists four days ago, Fadnavis revealed that NCP chief Sharad Pawar was informed about the swearing-in ceremony. Shirsat said that this matter is hundred percent true. Ajit Pawar confirmed this by remaining silent. A leader like him will not remain silent as he is known as an outspoken leader. Pawar was not the only one who knew about the early morning ceremony. Raut was also involved. However, whatever game was to be played was to be played as per Pawar's instructions. He did not tell this matter to Uddhav Thackeray and got him in political trouble. It was known that if Eknath Shinde became Chief Minister, he would push NCP back and support BJP. Therefore he pushed Uddhav Thackeray's name as he was not very supportive towards BJP. Thackeray became the CM after a long tug of war. Raut calls us traitors, but in reality he is the real traitor. It is because of him that the party is in this state today, said Shirsat.