Like post offices triumphed over Email, AI will infuses digital revolution in IT jobs

AI not taking away jobs, but making difficult tasks more efficient

Vaibhav Parwat

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Artificial Intelligence (AI) is now taking the centre stage, reshaping not only the traditional landscape of IT jobs but also revolutionizing the healthcare sector. According to IT experts, AI is far from being a threat, and is proving to be a catalyst for innovation, offering a promising narrative for job evolution and enhanced medical practices in coming days.

AI not taking away jobs

Mirza Baig, managing partner of Aldrich capital partners, states, "AI is not taking jobs away, it's reshaping the way we work, making difficult tasks more efficient and allowing developers to focus on crucial aspects of their tasks. The IT industry is witnessing a paradigm shift as AI emerges as a transformative force. Contrary to fears of job losses, AI is not a threat to IT companies but is reshaping coding jobs and client interactions.

AI revolutionizing healthcare

Sean Ways, vice president of engineering at eHealth Technologies, states, in the healthcare sector, especially in timely diagnosis of treatment, AI is playing a pivotal role in reshaping the landscape. Healthcare sector is on the cusp of a digital transformation. AI is enhancing diagnostics, treatment planning, and patient care, especially in early cancer detection.

Early cancer diagnosis redefined by AI

AI's impact on healthcare extends to early cancer diagnosis, a critical area where AI algorithms are proving to be game-changers. Dan Torrence, CEO of eHealth Technologies, affirms, "AI is not just a buzzword, it's a lifesaver. In cancer imaging, it's revolutionizing precision and efficiency, helping detect abnormalities that might be missed by human observers. Now only 5 percent of the patients are timely diagnosed with cancer. This can change if AI is used in cancer detection.

Post office and E-mail are coexisting

In a world where email was predicted to render post offices obsolete, the enduring resilience of postal services demonstrates the coexistence of traditional and digital communication channels. Similar to the post's resilience, fears of AI job loss may be tempered as it reshapes various roles, ensuring a harmonious balance between technology and human contributions in the IT sector, said Baig.