Limited response to 'Abhay' scheme for stamp duty regularization raises concerns

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The government's 'Abhay' scheme, designed to regularize properties with underpaid stamp duty, has encountered a lukewarm response. Despite issuing notices to approximately 5000 individuals for paying low fees during property registration, only 150 have applied to the stamp department. This limited response has resulted in a revenue of Rs 15 to Rs 20 lakhs.

Expressing dissatisfaction, Dr DJ Mainkar, the authorized nodal officer at the stamp collector's office, emphasized the importance of the 'Abhay' scheme. Launched on December 7, 2023, the initiative offers penalty relief in two phases until March 31, 2024. Complaints regarding registrations based on undervaluation persist, suggesting a lack of awareness about the scheme among citizens.

With 4000 cases in the district and 1376 eligible for 'Abhay,' the potential recovery amounts to Rs 55.77 crore, including fines. The concerned individuals would need to pay Rs 16.15 crores under the scheme. Mainkar, concerned about the apathy towards the initiative, has warned of disciplinary action against defaulting officers and employees. Citizens failing to take advantage of the scheme and pay fines may also face legal consequences.