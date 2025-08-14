Lions Annchhatra supported 1.75 lakh patients, relatives; 4th anniversary celebration at Cancer Hospital

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Lions Club Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Chikalthana, in coordination with ISKCON Annamrit Foundation, has been running the Lions Annchhatra project for the past four years at the Government Cancer Institute. So far, this initiative has supported nearly 1.75 lakh patients and their relatives. The Club intends to continue offering high-quality services through this food support program, said Club president Rajesh Shukla.

The fourth anniversary of Lions Annchhatra was celebrated with enthusiasm on Wednesday. Former international director Dr Naval Malu, former district governor Arvind Machhar, Tanasukh Jhambad, special executive officer of the GCI Dr Arvind Gaikwad, project head Sanjeev Gupta, co-project head Rajesh Shukla, Kalyani Shukla, secretary Sudarshan Potbhare, Rajesh Bharuka, regional chairman Jaydeep Ghuge, zone chairperson Gajanan Chavan, Alok Agrawal, Manohar Agrawal, Prakash Gothi, Rajesh Jadhav, Vishal Ladaniya, Sunil Agrawal, Ankit Agrawal, Ramesh Pokarna, Santosh Pagariya, Nandkishor Verma, Jaykumar Thanavi, Suresh Sakla, Kalyan Waghmare, Shaikh Abdul Rahim, Rajkumar Tibrewala, along with doctors and Lions members were present.

Dr Malu emphasized the need to expand the Annchhatra project with the cooperation of philanthropists, and with support from the international foundation. Dr Gaikwad highlighted the unique humanitarian service being provided through Annchhatra, with dedication for patients and their relatives. Gupta anchored the event. Potbhare proposed a vote of thanks.